Adam Stewart appointed Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts Int’l

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has announced Adam Stewart’s appointment as the resort company’s Executive Chairman.

Stewart becomes the second chairman in the company’s 40-year history after his father and former chairman, the Hon Gordon “Butch” Stewart died earlier this month.

The late Butch Stewart was a pioneer in Caribbean tourism who broke the ceiling of all-inclusive luxury after founding the organization in 1981 and played a pivotal role in bolstering the region’s popularity, a release from SRI said yesterday.

Adam Stewart CD, assumes the role after working alongside his father for more than two decades, serving as Chief Executive Officer and most recently Deputy Chairman. He has helped oversee the continued rapid expansion of Sandals Resorts International throughout the Caribbean, including the recent announcement of two new island resort destinations, the future Sandals Curaçao and Beaches® Resorts in St. Vincent.

“Some people are dreamers, and some are doers; my dad was the magical combination of both. He was fiercely passionate about offering a product that would exceed expectations, and we are incredibly honored to continue his pursuit of innovation, raising the bar, and creating landmark moments for our valued guests,” Adam Stewart stated in the release.

Countless organisations have recognised Adam Stewart for his leadership in the travel industry and his substantial contributions to the destinations where Sandals Resorts International operates. As part of this commitment, in 2009, Adam launched the Sandals Foundation with a mission to lift communities through education, healthcare, and environmental protection. The foundation and its activities have helped millions across the region through various impact-focused programs, where he will continue to serve as President.

Stewart is also a strong proponent of the direct investment and development of team members. His work through the Sandals Corporate University brings continued learning, mentorship and invaluable skills training to thousands of employees throughout the Caribbean. In 2016, he was also bestowed the national honour of the Order of Distinction, Commander Class by the Government of Jamaica for outstanding contribution to tourism.

Stewart has also played an integral role in managing the company’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including launching its creation of the respected Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness to ensure guests’ and team members’ safety, and consulting with industry groups, government entities, health organizations and international associations alike. His work guaranteed Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts are at the forefront of providing a safe and enjoyable destination for international travelers during this time and is keeping thousands of team members across all its Caribbean destinations employed.

Adam Stewart also assumes Executive Chairmanship of the Jamaica-based ATL Group, one of the largest private sector groups in the Caribbean.

“My father’s shoes are impossible to fill, but we will follow in his ground-breaking footsteps to continue the important work we all set out to do together. As a company and as a team, we are poised for the future. We are already leading the industry in recovering from the greatest setback in the history of travel. We will continue to lead not just by saying, but by doing. And at the heart of it all, we are solely focused on what we do best: delighting our guests,” he concluded.