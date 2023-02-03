Ada Parker becomes nation’s newest centenarian today

- Advertisement -

A Bolans great-grandmother today becomes Antigua and Barbuda’s newest centenarian.

A celebration for Ada Drusilla Parker will take place at the Cedar Hall Moravian Church in Jennings from 10am to mark the impressive milestone.

Parker – nee Bright – was born to Keturah Simon and Alfred Bright of Bolans and Ebenezer respectively on February 3 1923. She married Clifford Parker who is said to have swept her off her feet.

Ada Drusilla Parker (Photos contributed)

The former domestic worker and cake and milk carrier is the proud matriarch of nine children – four of whom she has survived – 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

“Mother unconditionally and passionately loved her family. She made sure there was always sufficient food on her table, no matter the circumstances. Her prime priorities for her children were a sound education, nourishing food, top health care and a comfortable home,” a family statement said.

Parker’s love for gardening earned her several prizes from the Homes and Gardens Festival.

Her spiritual foundation was created at the Methodist Church in Bolans and later the Cedar Hall Moravian Church.