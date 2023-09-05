ACB Caribbean Group announces 2023 scholarship recipients

- Advertisement -

ACB Caribbean Group is pleased to announce our 2023 Scholarship Recipients, Ms Elanya Tanner, the proud recipient of the ACB Mortgage and Trust Secondary School Scholarship, and Ms. Karen-Ann Mari Carter, the distinguished awardee of the ACB Caribbean Louis H Lockhart Scholarship. These young scholars embody the spirit of excellence, dedication, and ambition, inspiring us all with their bright futures ahead.

These scholarships represent the commitment of the ACB Caribbean Group to education, community development, and national advancement. We look forward to the incredible paths our scholars will pave with their hard work and determination.

Ms Elanya Tanner, left, and Manager of Operations and Accounting, Mrs Helen Looby Mrs Rhodette Paige Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary, left, and Ms Karen-Ann Mari Carter (Photos courtesy ACB Caribbean)