ABLP reportedly agree to hold run-off elections for All Saints West

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

The Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) has reportedly reversed course on its decision to name Lamin Newton as the Party’s standard bearer for All Saints West, and will hold a run-off primary to determine who, between Regis Burton and Lamin Newton, will represent the Party in the constituency.

Over the weekend, confusion ensued as the All Saints West primary did not produce an outright winner, with no candidate achieving an absolute majority of votes cast on Friday night.

In the final count, Lamin Newton secured 157 votes, Regis Burton got 142, while Arry Simon snagged only 60.

According to the Party’s primary rules, the next step should have been to hold a run-off to determine between the top two candidates, who would serve as caretaker for the constituency.

However, the Party’s executive announced that it would take up the issue of who would be declared winner in the primary and make a decision in short order.

But rather than announce a run-off election, the Party’s Chairman announced that Lamin Newton was the presumptive caretaker with ratification of the decision announced for March 22.

But less than 24 hours after the winner was announced, Burton wrote to the Party’s hierarchy, reminding them of the primary rules which each candidate signed.

Burton also highlighted several inaccuracies and procedural irregularities which occurred during the primary, and, he declared that if those discrepancies were not corrected, they would bring into question the Party’s credibility among its supporters.

According to Party insiders who spoke on condition of anonymity, Regis Burton has a good case before the Party’s executive committee.

In the meantime, Observer media spoke to Newton about his victory, and seeking not to speak on the matter of Burton’s challenge of the primary decision, he declared that he was focused on the task at hand.

“I can only say that I put in the work and the results are showing, politics is about being there for the people, empowering people, impacting the lives of the individuals who you choose to represent, and I have done so over the last few years, following my departure from the UPP,” Newton said.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Saturday, offered Newton some words of advice during his weekly radio programme on his radio station.

“You now have to bring the entire constituency together, all of the comrades and well-wishers to make sure that we go into the next elections united…you have a big job here, it’s gonna require a significant amount of meetings.

“You have to reach out to these individuals, not for them to reach out to you and make sure that we don’t have any sustaining animosity among those who would have contested and lost,” the Prime Minister said.