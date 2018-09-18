ABIIT suffer second straight loss

Newbies ABIIT continue to have a rough go in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Business Basketball league having recorded their second straight loss in their first two encounters.

Playing on Sunday night at the JSC Sports Complex, ABIIT went under to Sandals, 70-46 in the first match of the quadruple header.

Keroi “Dragon” Lee was an unstoppable force as he led the victors with a game high 36 points.

He was assisted by Adissa “Rass-I” Harris who sank 12 points.

ABIIT’s Bokeem Murrell netted 20 points.

2018 runners up, APUA Head Office opened their campaign with a convincing win over Police Vertex.

The 89-45 thrashing saw Nickon McGregor lead the victors with 21 points.

Teammates, Delornje Jules and Tavarus Benta contributed 18 and 16 points respectively.

The lawmen’s Leroy Jeffrey had 20 points with assistance from Dale Gore who sank 11.

APUA Water however could not join their counterparts in the winner’s circle as they fell 54-44 to Dadli Designs.

Felix Hamilton led

the charge netting 20 points for the victors with assistance from Reginald “Reggie” Barnes who had 13 points.

Michael Jeffers was the leading scorer for the watermen with 16 points while teammate Andre Grigg chipped in with 10 points.

In the other match-up of the evening, Blue Waters picked up their first win, defeating Dixie, 65-49.

Ishan Peets had a game high 23 points for the victors with assistance from Tristan Jacobs who had 15 points.

Dixie’s Kirwan Peterson had 12 points while teammate Kelvin Pimental contributed 10 points.

Matches will continue tonight as Cleaners will face A-Mobile Young Rivals at 6:30 p.m. while at 7:30 p.m. Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority United will battle Burton’s Laundry.

In the final encounter of the evening at 8:30 p.m., Anjo’s Wholesale will play Fitzroy Rewinding.

All matches will be played at the JSC Sports Complex. (Carlena Knight)