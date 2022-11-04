ABICE hammers SNRA in Schools Football

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE) enjoyed a massive 9-0 triumph over Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA) in the Boys Under-20 Division of the Schools Football Competition on Thursday.

Kadeem Campbell led the way with a hattrick, while there were double strikes from Abraham Barry and Jahbarrie Lawrence. Jonte Chapman and Denyah Looby each scored once in the onslaught.

There was victory as well for All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) who beat Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) 4-0. Malik Charles had a double strike for the victors with Jevaughn Jarvis and Wilden Cornwall Jr each scoring once.

Also on Thursday, Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) earned a close 3-2 victory over Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS).

Tijahni Isaac, Railique Browne and Karique Knight were on target for the winners, while Roshaun Martin and Taquan Harris scored for Glanvilles.