ABI Insurance donates to child foster care programme

ABI Insurance recently donated a variety of items to the Family & Social Services Division’s Child Protection Unit.

“This meaningful contribution is specifically directed towards reinforcing the foster care programme and providing vital resources for the children entrusted to the unit’s care,” the company said in a release.

“In a demonstration of ABI Insurance’s commitment to creating positive societal impact, the company has generously donated a diverse array of essential items. This includes provisions such as food items, school supplies, clothing, diapers, and wipes.”

Division bosses expressed “sincere appreciation to ABI Insurance for their compassion and dedication to the betterment of the lives of children in the foster care programme”.

“This generous donation will significantly enhance the unit’s ability to provide a caring and supportive environment for these children to thrive,” they added.

ABI Insurance said it remains committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen, actively engaging in initiatives that make a positive and lasting difference in the communities it serves.