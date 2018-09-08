ABFA, players meeting yield results

A meeting between members of the senior national football team and members of the governing Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) held earlier this week, has served to resolved outstanding issues between the two entities.

This is according to captain of the team and England-based midfielder, Joshua Parker, who said the gathering proved instrumental in not only bringing everyone together but in mapping the way forward.

“We had a very productive meeting with the whole squad, the technical director [Rolston Williams], the manager [Fernando Abraham], the general secretary [Rohan Hector] and the president [Everton Gonsalves] and we sat down for a good two hours, opened up the floor and let people say their frustration, what they think we can do better, what we haven’t done good enough in the past and how we are going to move forward. It was probably 10 years later than expected but it’s happened at the right time,” he said.

In July, Parker and goalkeeper Brentton Muhammad, confirmed the legitimacy of a letter sent to the football association asking the body to address a number of issues surrounding the overall preparation and coaching of the Benna Boys.

Gonsalves, said all outstanding funds will be paid shortly but denied reports that some players were owed up to 24 months of fees.

“That is not correct, we did a reconciliation with our finance committee and it is less than two years. It is a negligible amount and that will be settled or paid prior to the departure and at the end of Friday’s proceedings. Everything is in fine order and we love that so I just want to say a special big up to my captain, Joshua Parker, the number one goalkeeper in the entire Caribbean, Mr. Brentton Muhammad and all the other English players. Molvin James, I expect to still see him competing for his play and all of the other local players,” he said.

The Benna Boys will take on St. Lucia in their opening match for the CONCACAF Nations League this evening at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground starting at 6:00 p.m.