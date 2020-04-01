A&B students among thousands to benefit from free virtual learning platform

Pupils aged five to 18 in Antigua and Barbuda who are enrolled in kindergarten, primary and secondary schools are among more than 130,000 students across the Caribbean to benefit from the Flow Study programme free of charge until June 15.

The Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF), Flow and One on One Educational Services Limited have joined forces to provide access to the comprehensive virtual education platform, which offers a wide array of content to enable youngsters to continue their studies at home during the Covid-19 crisis, a release from telecoms firm Flow said.

The programme is also available to students in Anguilla, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago and Turks & Caicos, regardless of their network operator.

“During these times of crisis we must join forces to ensure that our children, families and communities are supported. Given that parents are now faced with the reality of homeschooling their kids, we wanted to find a way to support them despite which network they subscribe to,” the CEO of C&W Communications — operator of the Flow brand — and Chairperson of the CWCF, Inge Smidts, said.

“Our primary concern is to ensure that students across the region continue to have access to the education they deserve and that there is minimal disruption to their learning.”

The students will have access to the curriculum used in their schools, and access is available via Flow Study e-learning services through the Flow Study mobile apps (Android), https://flowstudy.co/registration and Flow EVO – Flow on Demand.

The ability to continue with classes is even more critical for those who are preparing for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) exams.

According to the release, the programme offers over 500 video lessons spanning the CSEC curriculum; access to digital courses for the K – 8 curriculum; question bank and solutions with over 40,000 exam style questions and solutions for 35 subjects; 10 years of past paper solutions for over 17 subjects; digital encyclopaedia with over 9,500 digital animations and simulations for four subject areas; and virtual science labs with more than 500 digital laboratory simulations for science subjects and skills gap testing for over 30 subjects.

“Education is a right and not a privilege,” the CEO of One on One, Ricardo Allen said. “This is an important and strategic partnership for One on One and we are happy that the CWCF has stepped up once again to provide the funds needed to ensure that our students can continue to have access to their education.

“This is a platform developed by some of the best Caribbean teachers for Caribbean nationals. Our platform has the capacity to facilitate all students to learn at their own pace, anytime, anywhere and from any device.

“It is in times like these that we are reminded of the importance of having choices for access to education and the value of e-learning,” Allen added.