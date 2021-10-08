A&B on show at Expo Dubai 2020, earns top ranking travel award













Inside Antigua and Barbuda’s Pavilion in Dubai







By Shermain Bique-Charles

Antigua and Barbuda has been ranked number 5 of the Top 10 Caribbean Islands in the World as voted in the Conde Nast Traveler 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C James told Observer yesterday, that the latest achievement is amazing and has raised the profile of the twin island state.

“It is a major achievement that we are able to raise the profile of the country among the discerning group of travelers. To be ranked number 5 is excellent for Antigua and Barbuda,” James said.

Condé Nast Traveler is a leading luxury and lifestyle travel medium, reaching an audience of 24 million across its print, digital, social and video platforms. The annual Readers’ Choice Awards is the world’s longest running travel awards franchise.

Meanwhile, promotion of the destination is continuing in Dubai, and James said the country is among over 190 countries attending the World Expo.

“We are really partnering with the other groups that are participating and working to put the destination front and center. We are here with the team and we are doing our best to promote the destination,” James told Observer.

Minister of Tourism and Investment Charles Fernandez said Antigua and Barbuda’s participation at Expo Dubai 2020 is a momentous occasion and marks another milestone for our country on an international stage.

“It is an honour to be a part of history as we showcase the progress of the nation and the very best Antigua and Barbuda has to offer, from luxury vacations to first class business and investment opportunities. Not only that, but Expo Dubai 2020 is the perfect backdrop for the sharing of ideas and culture; particularly our move towards green energy and of course, our world-class talent which will also be on display.”

The Non-Resident Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the UAE, Gilbert Boustany, Senior Sustainable Tourism Officer from the Ministry of Tourism Vashti Ramsey and Marketing Executive from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Raynel Carroll, are also attending the World Expo in Dubai.