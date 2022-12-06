A year on, the death of Neltha Telemaque remains a mystery

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

One year after the harrowing murder of 25-year-old Neltha Telemaque of Horsford Hill, investigators continue to be perplexed as to the culprit behind it.

On December 5 2021, a livestock farmer discovered Telemaque’s body at the Burma Quarry with multiple wounds, a day after her then fiancé reported her missing on social media.

Observer media spoke to a family member on the anniversary yesterday.

Her brother, Devon Telemaque, told our newsroom that despite the continual feeling of loss, the family has sought to push through.

“We are gradually getting over it though it is not something we can easily get over; it is something that we just have to talk about it,” the audibly distraught brother responded.

Telemaque’s death shocked many people in the country, from close friends and family to public officials.

Minister with responsibility for gender affairs, Dean Jonas, last year expressed his condolences to the family and stated any “instance of gender-based violence was regrettable but when it results in the loss of life, it is particularly difficult to accept and process”.

Over the past year, many persons have been investigated and questioned by the police, including Kevin Samuel of All Saints, and Nehemiah Tittle who was her fiancé prior to her death. Neither were charged with any wrongdoing in relation to the case.

Neltha Telemaque was described by those who knew her as a kind and helpful young woman who left a deep imprint on the lives of others.

Observer reached out to the police for comment but was informed that case investigators had to be contacted for an update prior to any official comment being given.