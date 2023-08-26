A tireless advocate

- Advertisement -

Alexandrina Wong

By Barbara Arrindell

This established professional woman with a background in Health and Gender is always focused on sustainable social change and violence prevention. Her interests include singing, poetry, dance and social interaction. Alexandrina Wong was a guest on the Big Issues.

Barbara: Tell us about your interest in Health and Gender?

Alexandrina: The WHO Constitution states: “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” An important implication of this definition is that mental health is more than just the absence of mental disorders or disabilities. It is an optimum level along the continuum of wellness.

I am a certified nurse/midwife who ascribes to the WHO definition and firmly believes that everyone has the ability to function at their optimum along the continuum of wellness given the opportunity. People speak about gender, but do we understand what it is? A basic explanation of gender is one’s identity, expression and/or social role, including understandings and expectations culturally tied to what is considered male or female. The expectations and understandings can contribute to harmonious relationships or conflict based on the dominant culture of a society at any given time. Both perspectives impact on the health and wellbeing of individuals and their life and livelihoods. Further, the social determinants of health based on one’s sex, race, gender, migration status or other demographic plays a significant role in the achievement of life’s goals in a manner that is both equitable and sustainable for the individual (s) and their family(ies) Equity (fairness/equal opportunity) allows individuals to thrive, adopt healthy lifestyles and contribute to changes in society in wholesome and long-lasting ways.

Barbara: What caused your transition from community nursing to activism?

Alexandrina: I have always been involved in activism. In Guyana where I was born and bred, and attained my nursing education, I served as the Secretary and President of the Nursing staff branch and as a member of the Education Committee for the Guyana Public Service Union during the tenure of George Daniels as President.

My Bachelor’s degree is a retirement gift to myself and the residents of Grays Farm who entreated me to open a space where they could come and receive sensitive services. This desire was soon dissected and transcended to the offer to manage the daily business of the newly formed NGO Women Against Rape Inc, familiarly known as WAR. I have fond memories of nursing both in the land of my nativity, and my home Antigua Barbuda. While in Guyana, my first love was midwifery. Here in Antigua and Barbuda, Community Nursing took first place. During my tenure in the Eastern Nursing area, specifically Newfield St Philips, I met some wonderful, loving and kind people, with whom I have developed long-lasting relationships.

Barbara: You are also known for your work with children. Is there any particular project that stands out for you?

Alexandrina: In the Grays Farm area, I was approached by the then-Chairperson of the King. George V Grays Green Committee Mr P Benjamin, and asked to conduct a summer camp for youth at the Community Centre. I readily agreed and while the age group was expected to be 10-14-year-old children, we ended up with children as young as 2 years old. At that time during summer vacation the older siblings were the caretakers of the younger siblings. People like Brent Otto, the late Teacher Francille Davis-Francis and Amoci Clarke contributed towards that venture. Materials were provided by members of the Grays Farm community, and private businesses in St John’s. The Rotary Club provided T-shirts for all attendees. I am convinced that that activity made a significant difference in many lives.

Barbara: Finally, Nurse Wong, tell us what it is that fuels your activism.

Alexandrina: My activism is fueled by the ever-present need to address an imbalance of power. I’m also concerned about harmful beliefs and practices that are linked to gender inequality. These and other things contribute to the prevailing forms of violence.