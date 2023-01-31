A rocky road to recovery – Sonja Henry speaks out for first time since tragic motorcade accident

- Advertisement -

Two weeks after a shocking accident that landed Sonja Henry in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, the young Bolans mother said her recovery has been “extremely rocky”.

On January 15, the 25-year-old was critically injured in a freak accident during an Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) motorcade in the run-up to the election.

Yesterday, Henry spoke to Observer in her first public interview since the incident.

“The healing process has been very rocky; some days I am good and the other days I am sick but all in all, everything has been coming along very nicely,” she said.

Henry had both of her legs and pelvic area crushed after she was run over by the truck she had been travelling in.

She said she was conscious throughout the entire ordeal and was now preparing to undergo another surgery – the third since she was admitted to hospital.

She told Observer that her doctors were confident that she would be able to walk again but “it will take some time” as she will have to undergo physiotherapy.

The mother-of-one expressed how much she was missing her young daughter.

“I have a list of 10 family members that are able to come to see me; with my daughter, I have asked permission to have her come up and see me once and, let me tell you, I miss my daughter so much and when I got to hug her and kiss her for that little bit of time, it was very much intimate,” she said.

Henry, a former national footballer, has received an outpouring of heartfelt messages from members of her constituency including the former Member of Parliament Samantha Marshall and newly elected MP Kelvin “Shugy” Simon.