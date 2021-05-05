50-year-old man beats Covid-19 after receiving ventilator support for over two months

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

It was an overwhelming feeling of joy and a sense of peace for Covid-19 survivor, Aldo McCoy and his family, as the 50-year-old walked out of the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) yesterday.

McCoy, became just the third person in Antigua and Barbuda to survive on ventilator support and be released after he was infected with the coronavirus. He joined two other survivors — Keith Dover and Dr Raymond Daoud — who had spent months in the hospital last year battling Covid-19.

The father of one was admitted to MSJMC on February 10 after feeling ill for two days. It was then confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus.

His condition, days after, deteriorated significantly which saw him being placed on ventilator support.

During that time, McCoy was in and out of consciousness and suffered other complications including pneumonia and heart failure as the Villa/Point native revealed “my heart stopped beating two or three times”.

The former Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) General Secretary, while speaking to Observer media after his release, shared that he ‘feels blessed’ and was very thankful to be alive.

“There has to be a reason why I am still here while others perished. I walked into the Mount Saint John on February 10th and now I am walking out on May 4th. That’s 84 days, you know; that’s too long but at least, I can consider myself a survivor. The Lord really had mercy on me for some reason. The joy is not mine, but it’s the Lord’s,” McCoy said.

He also thanked his family, friends and the team at the MSJMC for their love, support and prayers.

“I want to thank everyone at the hospital. All the healthcare workers and nurses, especially, who had to deal with me directly. Thank you for not giving up on me. Thanks to my wife, son, family and friends in general for not giving up and praying,” he added.

The Covid-19 survivor is now pleading with members of the public to take his situation as a lesson to abide by the various Covid-19 protocols.

“I really hope my story will influence others to abide by the protocols. This is not easy, it is a beast,” he warned.

He will continue both physical and speech therapy and one day hopes to fully recover from this ordeal.