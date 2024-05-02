2024 predicted to be hotter than last year

- Advertisement -

If you thought last summer was hot, prepare for even hotter temperatures in the coming months.

That’s the warning from local met expert Dale Destin who is predicting record-breaking heat this year.

Temperatures could frequently exceed 35 degrees Celsius – that’s around 95 degrees Fahrenheit – he says in his latest blog.

Models surveyed indicate at least an 80 percent chance of the hot season being warmer than normal.

That means the heat index will exceed 45 degrees Celsius – a whopping 113 degrees Fahrenheit – more than usual.

Destin says the reason is due to climate change and abnormally warm sea surface temperatures across the north Atlantic.

The Eastern Caribbean’s heat season officially runs from May 1st – that’s yesterday – until October 31st.

That’s when the sun is at a high angle in the sky causing more direct and intense solar radiation, and thus increased heat at the Earth’s surface.

With it of course comes the risk of heat-related illnesses, which can range from mild heat exhaustion to life-threatening heatstroke.

Destin says it’s crucial to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, limiting exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the hottest time of the day which is 10am to 4pm, using sun protection, and keeping an eye on local weather forecasts and heat advisories issued by the country’s Met Service.