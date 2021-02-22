16 new Covid-19 cases

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency have revealed sixteen (16) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Saturday 20th February 2021 at 6pm.

Of the one hundred and thirty (130) samples processed by MSJMC, one hundred and thirteen (113) were negative and seventeen (17) positive. Five (5) of the positive cases were repeat tests.

Of the one hundred and seventy-three (173) samples sent to CARPHA ninety (90) are still pending. Of the eighty-three (83) results received, seventy-eight (78) were negative and five (5) positive. One (1) of the positive cases was a repeat test.

Three (3) of the cases are imported and thirteen (13) non-imported.

Four (4) recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to two hundred and twenty-two (222).

One (1) Covid-19 related death of a non-imported case was recorded bringing the non-imported deaths to twelve (12).

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is six hundred and fourteen (614) which is inclusive three hundred and seventy-eight (378) active cases and fourteen (14) deaths.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.