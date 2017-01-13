‘We are at fault,’ Digicel says

January 13, 2017 Shermain Bique The Big Stories No comments

Source: marycrawfordauthor.com

Digicel is agreeing that it erred when the company failed to follow the proper channel before it announced a planned 5 per cent increase for postpaid mobile services.

“We admit that we are at fault,” Regional Chief Executive Officer of Digicel Group Rob Mayo Smith told OBSERVER media.

On January 4, Digicel announced that as of February 1, customers in Antigua & Barbuda will pay a 5 per cent increase in their postpaid mobile services but Minister of Telecommuni-cations Melford Nicholas said the company did not seek approval for the increase from the government.

A few days later, the company submitted an application for its planned 5 per cent increase for postpaid mobile services, but it is unclear whether the measure would be approved in time for the February 1 launch date.

But Smith, who now heads the BVI market, said the company applied for approval for the increase through a different medium.

“We went through the APUA minister for approval. We followed a process which we thought was most sensible, given the ages of our current Telecommunication Bill,” he said.

Smith also said the current approval process is very “old and based on the 1950s and that’s just another reason why the new Bill is important”.

Digicel said the price hike was necessary, based on the increased cost of doing business on the island.

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.