Volleyball head to consider venue change for beach courts

In the face of public concerns over plans to erect beach volleyball courts in the vacant lot just off the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG), the Antigua & Barbuda Volleyball Association (ABVA) has said it is willing to consider other possible locations for the project.

This is according to newly re-elected President, Wilbur Harrigan, who said the association’s plans are not “set in stone” and that consideration will be given to the concerns raised by the public.

“I could tell you that is maybe one of the reasons why we waited this long because we were hoping that the car park [at east bus station] would have been completed and then we would not have had this congestion and there is a proximity between the indoor court and outdoor court so it would have been ideal if you are moving from one court to the next,” he said.

Callers to the Good Morning Jojo Sports show on Thursday expressed concerns over the possible congestion having the courts erected at the proposed site would cause. One caller and President of the Antigua Turf Club, Neil Cochrane, suggested that the courts be erected at the Cassada Garden’s Race Track while others suggested alternate but nearby areas like the YASCO Sports Complex.

