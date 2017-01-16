UWI professor links higher education with choosing good politicians

A Trinidad & Tobago based educator has underscored the importance of a higher education, indicating that it goes way beyond improving one’s own development, but the entire society.

“When we see what is happening in countries of the world, where the people who are not college educated are making certain political decisions, we have to realise that having an educated population is just not the individual, but for the society, so we can all make the right decision,” Deputy Principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine Campus, Professor Rhoda Reddock said yesterday.

She said when people within the region receive at least a university education, they are better able to monitor their own development and have politicians that understand the current state of affairs.

“That is what higher education also does, it develops a certain intellectual climate within the country that is very important for our development,”

The UWI professor, was at the time, commenting on a discourse on the structural changes which will be made to the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Programme.

Last week, Committee Chairman Maurice Merchant said that the programme, which is bursting at the seams, would be reducing its offerings.

The plan is to cater to students applying only to campuses of UWI. Many have reacted negatively to the proposed changes which take effect in September.

