UWI professor links higher education with choosing good politicians

January 16, 2017 The Big Stories No comments

Image Source: bajanreporter.com

A Trinidad & Tobago based educator has underscored the importance of a higher education, indicating that it goes way beyond improving one’s  own development, but the entire society.

“When we see what is happening in countries of the world, where the people who are not college educated are making certain political decisions, we have to realise that having an educated population is just not the individual, but for the society, so we can all make the right decision,” Deputy Principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine Campus, Professor Rhoda Reddock said yesterday.

She said when people within the region receive at least a university education, they are better able to monitor their own development and have politicians that understand the current state of affairs.

“That is what higher education also does, it develops a certain intellectual climate within the country that is very important for our development,”

The UWI professor, was at the time, commenting on a discourse on the structural changes which will be made to the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Programme.

Last week, Committee Chairman Maurice Merchant said that the programme, which is bursting at the seams, would be reducing its offerings.

The plan is to cater to students applying only to campuses of UWI. Many have reacted negatively to the proposed changes which take effect in September.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.