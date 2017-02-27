Three charged for brawl with Yannick Beazer

New Story

The police on the sister isle have charged three people with wounding, as the investigation into the alleged attack on Yannick Beazer continues.

The accused are Mitch DeSouza 19, his sister Shanice DeSouza, 22, and their friend Shaquio Warner, 18, all of Codrington, Barbuda.

The trio allegedly beat Beazer on the night of February 11 at Lyme Bar, during his pre-valentine show.

Earlier, Beazer told OBSERVER media he was moving his equipment at the event when he tripped and fell on one of the males charged with injuring him.

The situation escalated into a confrontation, and while Beazer and Mitch were struggling, Shanice allegedly struck him with a glass bottle, and the third accused also got involved.

Beazer received a cut across the face and also sustained bruises about the body and had to be transported to Antigua for treatment.

He was hospitalised for several days. The three accused persons were granted $6,000 station bail with no cash requisite to ensure their release.

They are to go before a magistrate on March 13 when the Barbuda Court will be called into session.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman will also appear in the Barbuda court on that day for drug-related charges.

Morvet DeSouza is accused of possession of 41 grammes of cannabis and possession with intent to sell the same drug. Barbuda police found the contraband in a vehicle which she rented on Saturday.

She is currently out on $7,000 station bail.

In a third unrelated case on Barbuda, a 16-year-old student of Sir McChesney George Secondary School is charged for wounding a fellow student.

The teen accused, Denver Peters, allegedly threw a glass bottle at the other, Mike Charles, during a confrontation after school two weeks ago.

It was reported that Peters and Charles had an argument at school and Peters waited until the evening when they were in the village to confront Charles.

The bottle broke when it hit Charles’ left hand and he sustained a deep cut which required 30 stitches to close the wound.

Peters is on $10,000 bail and that matter is also set for March 13.