Teco says thanks, ready to work after being discharged from hospital

Three weeks after he endured what he described as a near-death experience, Minister of Public Works and Housing Eustace “Teco” Lake is out of hospital and ready to take on the challenges that come with the job.

That is what he disclosed, yesterday, in an exclusive interview with OBSERVER media when he was asked about his plans, given the seriousness of his kidney condition and related symptoms. Those symptoms resulted in Lake being placed on life support for nearly a week and a-half while he was hospitalised from January 4 to 20.

The minister said he’s now resting as was advised, but come January 31, he plans to attend Parliament to present his budget for his ministry.

“My work continues and I plan to return. My budget is done and it is just a matter of taking it to the public in the parliamentary session to deliver it to let them know what I have been doing. I will continue … I don’t plan to end my political career,” he stressed.

Speaking of the health scare and having to use a respirator to help him breathe, Lake said he was working up to mere days before he fell so seriously ill, and he didn’t foresee it happening.

“I was totally caught off guard by the direction which my health went and I had a lot of people supporting me, who stood with me and ensured the Father was with me because they had me in their prayers,” he said.

The Antigua Barbuda Labour Party minister said he was moved by the outpouring of love and support from the community.

