Political conflict aggravating bribery scandal, experts say

January 9, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments

Taken From: Google images

Financial and political consultants have said that ‘blind’ party politics is distracting from the ethical concerns of an international bribery scandal, allowing politicians to act dishonestly with impunity.

One international political advisor in particular, Dr Isaac Newton, gave an impassioned statement on The Big Issues concerning the mutual lawsuits filed by members of both political parties in Antigua & Barbuda, declaring them a smokescreen for the bribery scandal.

“We get caught up in things that are technically legal, but morally wrong,” Dr Newton said. “Our politicians use the political arena as leverage to empower themselves, to enrich themselves, at the expense of the people so they’re stuck in the poverty that lingers across the Caribbean, simply because we have accepted poor levels of moral leadership,” he said.

Dr Newton added that Prime Minister Gaston Browne must take responsibility for the situation and set a moral standard to avoid jeopardising Antigua’s financial integrity.

“The prime minister is 100 per cent not guilty until so proven guilty, and he has a right to defend his name and the good reputation of Antigua & Barbuda,” Dr Newton said. “But the truth is that we have a serious problem in the Caribbean, especially in Antigua. The problem is we get so caught up in blind party politics, and we cut each other to death while we allow our politicians to get away with murder.”

Financial Management Consultant Rawle Mitchell said that Prime Minister Browne must provide additional information that is clear and concise as possible on Antigua’s involvement in the allegations of bribery.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.