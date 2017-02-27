Police respond to ACB dragging video

February 27, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Source: wtvq.com

The police have responded to a video of a woman being dragged by an officer out of the St Mary’s Street branch of Antigua Commercial Bank (ACB) on Friday.

In a video, posted to Facebook, a male police officer can be seen forcibly removing the woman, kicking and screaming, from the building.

According to a statement released by STRATCOM yesterday, the police was summoned to the bank to render assistance, as a result of a report made of her behaviour inside the bank.

The police said this was only one of many instances, where they were called to the said bank, among several other business places, to address similar incidents involving the same woman.

According to the release “the woman appears to be mentally challenged.

In the video, the woman can be heard screaming “let me go” and “murder,” while onlookers questioned why the police officer was removing her in that manner.

During the scuffle, the woman kicked the officer, while two others present and can be seen fixing the mat at the bank’s entrance.

Further details were given indicating that the police struggled to subdue the woman, which led to the altercation that is seen in the video making its rounds on social media.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.