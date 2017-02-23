Former drag racing head speaks on sudden resignation

New Story

Former head of the Antigua & Barbuda Drag Racing Association (ABDRA) Lisa Abraham, who tendered her resignation as president of the organisation two weeks ago, said a number of factors contributed to her decision.

Speaking publicly on the matter for the first time on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Wednesday, Abraham identified limited time for her professional life as one of the major factors.

“My business has suffered tremendously from me taking up drag racing because for me, when I take up anything, drag racing or anything else, I put my all into it and if I can’t do it wholeheartedly then I don’t want to do it halfway, sideways, can or can’t but I want to be able to always give my all-in,” she said.

“My customers, I must say thank you to them because they have been very understanding. Some have left and that is understood. I’ve given three years of my time to the ABDRA and as to if I would ever be the president again is left to be seen,” she added.

Abraham resigned suddenly during the ABDRA awards ceremony held on February 9 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

The majority of the members of the association did not attend the awards ceremony, reportedly in protest that one female driver had not been nominated for a particular award.

