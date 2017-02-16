Benjamin: Isaac is no threat

February 16, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
St John’s City South incumbent (l) and his challenger, D Gisele Isaac

The Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) representative for St John’s City South, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin said D Gisele Isaac poses no threat to his political career and ambition to win the St John’s City South seat a sixth time.

In fact, he’s confident Isaac’s political future will be short-lived if she runs against him.

“If Dr Percival Perry, Vaughn Walter, Lenworth Johnson and Mervyn Richards came up and fell short, it would be interesting to see where she can do better than any of those parties,” Benjamin said in an exclusive interview with OBSERVER media.

The career politician said it is his belief that Isaac, who is the current chairman of the UPP, doesn’t stand a chance and it has nothing to do with her gender.

“She’s a fine, strong, young woman but politically, she does not measure up to any of the names I called before, so let the chips fall where they may at that time,” he said.

More in today’s Daily Observer.
