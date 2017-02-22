60-year-old homeless man killed

New Story

The heavy rainfall in the city yesterday was not enough to deter the crowd of onlookers who gathered in the streets to watch as the police probed a suspected killing outside the Industrial Workshop for the Blind.

According to lawmen, a pedestrian on lower All Saints Road discovered the body of Lisue “Dirty” Samuel around 5:30 am in a pool of blood with what appeared to be a laceration to the neck.

Inspector Frankie Thomas confirmed that the matter is being treated as a homicide and appealed to residents to report any information they have about the death of the 60-year-old man.

When OBSERVER media visited the scene, lawmen had cordoned off lower All Saints Road and Sir Vivian Richards Street to preserve the evidence.

They marked out the areas where a trail of what appeared to be blood could be seen on the road across the street from where the body was found.

Police said blood was also smeared on the wall near the body, and was present on the upper part of the body as well as on one of the dead man’s legs. The deceased was fully clothed, and wearing shoes, when he was found lying on his back.

Apart from blocking the vehicular traffic, investigators also prevented pedestrians from walking in the areas where the blood

and other evidence were found. The streets were closed off between 5:30 am and 10:30 am.

Officers from the Forensic Unit collected the evidence while other police officers questioned people in the area who reported that the dead man frequented that street, especially at night. They said he was homeless and was also a frequent visitor to bars in Martin’s Village.

Sources revealed that Samuel was originally

from Bethesda Village but last resided in the Ottos area.