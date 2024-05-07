Police urge shooting suspect to surrender after Bathlodge incident

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Law enforcement authorities have issued an urgent appeal for the sole suspect involved in a shooting incident in Bathlodge on Friday to turn himself in to the nearest police station immediately.

The suspect remains at large after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend in the neck during a heated confrontation.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 pm on Friday when the woman and her new partner were at their community residence.

According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, arrived on the scene leading to an argument between the two men.

In a shocking escalation of events, the suspect reportedly drew a firearm and shot the other man in the neck before fleeing the area.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he received medical treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

Law enforcement officials are urging the suspect to surrender himself to the authorities without any further delay to assist in the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

They are also calling on members of the public to come forward with any information that could aid in apprehending the suspect.

The shooting has left the Bathlodge community on edge as residents grapple with the brazen act of violence over what appears to be a domestic dispute.

Increased police patrols will remain in the area as the manhunt for the suspect continues.

Authorities are warning the suspect that further delay in surrendering will only lead to more severe charges once he is apprehended.

Members of the public are advised not to approach the individual if he is spotted, but to promptly notify the police of any sightings or information regarding his whereabouts.