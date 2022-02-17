Police corruption case nearing the end￼

By Latrishka Thomas

The case against two police officers charged with corruption will wrap up today with closing arguments from the defence and prosecution.

It has been alleged that Corporal Marcus Isadore and Constable Peter Lugay held a man at gunpoint and took illegal drugs from him for their personal gain almost five years ago.

Isadore, who was 43 years old at the time, and Lugay, who was 23, are said to have committed the act while using their police-issued weapons.

The cops allegedly confiscated about 29 pounds of cannabis from the complainant in April 2017, and another eight pounds in February 2017, which reportedly have not been accounted for and were never turned over as evidence.

The two men have been on trial for a few weeks before Justice Ann-Marie Smith where many witnesses gave their account of the incident.

Yesterday, Lugay gave unsworn evidence denying any close connection with his co-accused.

“We never had any interactions like that,” he said, implying that they could not have teamed up to commit any crime.

He also said, “I don’t know how I’m the one who ended up in it. There are others on the squad who fit the same description as me.”

Lawyer Andrew O’Kola represents Lugay, while Lawrence Daniels is Isadore’s attorney.