Hector Drafted By Knight Riders Ahead Of Inaugural Women’s CPL￼

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s lone professional women’s cricketer, Shawnisha Hector, has been drafted by the Trinbago Knight Riders in the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) later this year.

The all-rounder is part of an 11-member squad that will take part in the three-team competition that will be played during the men’s event inside the 2022 Hero CPL tournament window which will run from August 30 to September 30.

Hector, who is captain of the Leeward Islands Women’s Team taking part in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s 50 overs competition, is joined in the Knight Riders squad by Deandra Dottin (Captain), Anisa Mohammed, Lee Ann Kirby, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Jannilla Glasgow and Steffie Soofrim.

The teams were drafted from a pool of players put together by CWI’s selection committee and the 33 cricketers picked represent the best talent from across the region with the squads full of experienced internationals as well as the next generation of female players.

Each team will also sign three overseas players bringing the total squad size to 14 and further bolstering the quality of cricketers on show in the new event.

Barbados Royals: Hayley Matthews (C), Shakera Selman, Reniece Boyce, Mandy Mangru, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Japhina Joseph and Chinelle Henry.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Stafanie Taylor (C), Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams, Rachael Williams, Kaysia Schultz, Chedean Nation, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi and Zaida James.