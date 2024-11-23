Empire continue impressive form in First Division football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Empire FC and FC Master Ballers collected wins on Thursday afternoon in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association.

Empire FC showcased their dominance with a 4-1 victory over Tryum FC at Cashew Hill on Thursday. Nyque Watkins led the charge with a double strike, finding the net in the 5th and 47th minutes, while Jamaal Andrew added another in the 38th minute.

An own goal from Silence Manyaka in the 69th minute completed Empire’s tally, with Leon Moses Jr scoring Tryum’s lone consolation goal.

At Radio Range, FC Master Ballers secured a narrow 2-1 win against Liberta Blackhawks SC.

Early goals from Shareem Richards (15′) and Shemarah Andrew (21′) put Master Ballers in control before Tyrique Francis pulled one back for Blackhawks in the 31st minute.