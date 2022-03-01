Crushers, Pythons and Empire win back to back in ABCA Super 40￼

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles sank to their second straight defeat over the weekend when they fell by 61 runs to Pigotts Crushers in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association’s (ABCA) Super 40 competition on Sunday.

The defeat followed a 19-run loss to All Saints Pythons on Saturday.

But although sour news for Bethesda, the victory was Crushers’ second straight for the weekend after they had stunned New Winthorpes Lions by three wickets on Saturday.

Sunday’s tale was however much different as Crushers always seemed in control of the contest against Golden Eagles.

Sent to bat by the visitors, Crushers marched to 225 for five in their 40 overs with Kadeem Henry (53), Malique Walsh (51) and Elroy Francis Jr (50) each making half centuries. Enrique Drew made 48. There were two wickets each for Anthony Martin and Deran Benta.

Gavin Tonge then made 44 from 46 deliveries, but Golden Eagles struggled to get to the huge target, falling for 164 in the end. Henry did the damage with the ball for Crushers, picking up five for 22 in 5.4 overs. There were two wickets each for Francis Jr and Demari Benta.

All Saints Pythons also enjoyed a perfect weekend with a comfortable 212 triumph over Massy United Combine Schools in All Saints.

Batting first, Pythons posted 247 for seven in their 40 overs. T’ron Payne hit a top score of 60 from 72 deliveries which included seven fours. Payne was assisted by Kerry Mentore who made 53 and Michael Haynes-Dover who contributed with 34.

Michael Harilall was the pick of the bowlers for Schools with three for 37 in eight overs, while Antoine Willock bagged two for 38 also in eight overs.

Schools were then bundled out for just 35 runs, the lowest total so far this year. Demetri Lucas (3/1), Larry Joseph (3/8) and Andra Samuel (3/10) were the chief wicket-takers for Pythons.

Meanwhile, Empire Nation also had back to back wins, wrapping up their perfect weekend with a 95 runs win over Jennings Tigers.

Empire were all out for 209 in 37 overs with Damian Lowenfield hitting 58. Orlando Peters, playing his first match this season, bagged three for 21 in seven overs for Jennings Tigers. He was assisted by Morton Browne who claimed two for 35 in eight overs.

Jennings, in reply, were all out for 114 with D’hari Francis hitting a top score of 35. Justin Athanaze claimed four wickets for 15 runs bowling for Empire.

In other matches played Sunday, New Winthorpes Lions defeated PIC Liberta Blackhawks by seven wickets after successfully chasing 127 for victory at home, while Bolans Blasters beat Rising Sun Spartans by four wickets.