Travellers Welcomes Win, Stingerz Lose Second Straight

LJ Northside Stingerz were beaten for a second straight time in Division 1 of the Antigua & Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) league when, on Thursday, they were beaten by Ottos Full Throttle by five points.

Contesting the feature game of a double-header at the JSC basketball court, Full Throttle came from a 25-point deficit to win the exciting contest 80-75.

One member of the Ottos coaching staff, Craig Parker, said the victory is a message to all teams that Full Throttle will fight for their spot in the top division.

“We are for real and we just got promoted but we didn’t come to bring a message. Maybe we are sending a message but we didn’t come to bring one. They [Stingerz] started with guns blazing and they were hitting every shot but hitting them from long range. Being an ardent student of the game anyone would tell you that as simple as you see that ball we hop around, it is about five to six pounds in weight so I was just giving them time for their hands to get tired which is eventually what happened,” he said.

Full Throttle was outscored 25-16 in the first quarter and 19-18 in the second. They rebounded to win big in the third quarter, outscoring Stingerz 28-19 before going on to clinch the contest.

Meanwhile, Freetown Travellers won their third game in seven showings when they defeated Hometech Systems Outlaws 84-82 also at the JSC.

Coach Derrick Gardner, said his team’s lukewarm performance in the competition could be attributed to a late start in preparation.

“We started very late this year with our preparation and that primarily was the contributing factor with our dismal start to the season, although we played three of the better teams in the division for our first games. Losing your first three games sort of demotivates your members as well,” he said.

“I think that ABBA and the way they scheduled the games, did us a favour as well because we were able to actually pull our resources together and move on from there,” he added.

F&G Trading Cutie Ovals Ojays continues to lead the standings with 14 points with HUF Baldwin Braves closely in tow with 13 points.

Flyers, Stingerz and Travellers are all levelled on 10 points in third, fourth and fifth respectively.