Thirteen to Compete in Rebranded Scotiabank Mr & Miss Teenage Pageant Competition

Under the theme, “This is My Now”, the 2017 contestants of the newly rebranded Mr & Miss Teenage Pageant were officially introduced during the sponsorship presentation with title sponsor, Scotiabank.

In response to taking the competition back to its origins, as it was once called, “Mr & Miss Teenage Pageant”, the sub-committee’s chairperson, Ms Andrea Smithen stated that a decision has been taken to rebrand the competition.

She also added that over the last few weeks, the thirteen delegates from ten secondary schools across Antigua and sister isle Barbuda, have undergone a series of intense training, which include Oratorical and Public Speaking, Professionalism, and Anti-drug seminars.

Country Manager of Scotiabank, Mr Gordon Julien, emphasized the bank’s continued commitment to Youth and development of Cultural Arts in Antigua and Barbuda after being the title sponsor for the Teenage Pageant for three years, and formerly the title sponsor for the Carnival Opening Parade for eleven years.

Minister of Sport, Culture and National Festivals, Hon. E.P Chet Greene, and Chairman of the Antigua Barbuda Festivals Commission, Mr Maurice Merchant, both shared similar sentiments as they addressed this year’s competitors, urging them to strive to become national ambassadors for other young men and women.

Additionally, special commendations were made to the management and staff of Scotiabank for their invaluable contribution, shared vision, and commitment in ensuring that Antigua’s Carnival continues to be the best Summer Festival, not only local nor regional, but global.

This year’s competition has attracted thirteen contestants from ten secondary schools across Antigua and Barbuda, vying for the coveted titles of Mr & Miss Teenage Pageant 2017.

The participants are: Zaria Bideau (Ottos Comprehensive School); McKenzie James (Ottos Comprehensive School); Olicka Williams (Christian Faith High School); Jevonte Chatham (St. Joseph’s Academy); Estherlina Frederick (Antigua Girls High School); Na-Tanya Edwards (Princess Margaret School); Charity Henry (All Saints Secondary); Neil Bethune (Christian Faith High School); Amar Singh (Antigua Grammar School); Shirdel Martin (Christ the King High School); Mekesha Browne (Clare Hall Secondary School); Saniqua Charles (Sir McChesney George Secondary School); Conniel Nedd (Sir McChesney George Secondary School).

The Mr & Miss Teenage Pageant will be staged on Monday 31st July 2017 at Carnival City (Antigua Recreation Grounds).