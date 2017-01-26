New video: The Movement marches against gov’t policies

January 26, 2017 Headline No comments

Members of activist group The Movement are marching in St. John’s to highlight a number of concerns.
 
Chief among which is what they say are attempts by the government to silence the Observer Media Group.
 
People are also marching against the newly implemented Unincorporated Business Tax, the price of fuel at the pump and failed promises in the area of housing.
 
They are also calling for an independent probe into the international bribery scandal in which Antigua and Barbuda has been named.
 
Here are some of the scenes from today’s protest:

 
 
 

 

 
 
 
