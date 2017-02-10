Team Antigua prepares for 2018 Atlantic row

Team Antigua on a practice exercise (Social media photo)

Training has already begun for the next Antiguan team to take on the upcoming Atlantic row challenge.

Team Wadadli made history last year, after 53 days at sea, to cross the ocean in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge with the oldest team in the Guinness World Records to do so with Peter Smith 74, Nick Fuller 67, Archie Bailey 50 and John Hall 29.

As teams of rowers in the 2016/2017 challenge have been arriving at Nelson’s Dockyard, a new crew of Antiguans has been in the gym since last year in preparation for the annual charity paddle that raises funds for organisations in need of financial support.

Eli Fuller and John “Big John” Watt are being trained by personal Trainer, Angus “Gus” Barton who was a part of the Ocean Reunion team that snagged the first place in 2016 after in 37 days at sea.

He also trained the first and second place finishers in the current race.

“We decided to hire this guy, fly him out from England,” Fuller said.

More in today’s Daily Observer.
