Sunwing set to manage and market Jolly Beach Resort

July 20, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
Aerial view of Jolly Beach Resort & Spa (File photo)

Sunwing Travel Group will be assuming the management and marketing of Jolly Beach Resort in the “immediate future”, the government announced in a release yesterday.

While no specific dates were given or specific details of the extent of the project, the government projected in the communique that this will result in an additional 18,000 visitors to the country.

The minister said he met with hotelier Robert Barrett who was managing the hotel from January 2016 after it failed; Stephen Hunter, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sunwing Travel Group along with Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Tuesday.

The government’s statement quotes Barrett as saying, “I am extremely pleased to be handing over the reins to Sunwing Travel Group. Importantly, Mr. Hunter has a clear vision for the future success of Jolly Beach, and Sunwing Travel Group has the ability to invest a substantial amount of money to renovate and improve the resort. Sunwing Travel Group will be able to carry out renovations one phase at a time, allowing the Jolly Beach to remain open and ensuring the ongoing employment of the resort’s excellent staff and management team.”

According to the government’s statement, Sunwing Travel Group, North America’s largest vertically integrated travel company, will also be using its subsidiary Sunwing Airlines to add new flights to Antigua.

Barrett added that Sunwing Travel Group, which recently acquired Royal Antiguan, “is making very significant investments in Antigua and Barbuda, which will help take our tourism industry to the next level,” said Barrett.
