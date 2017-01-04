Samuels, Beaton join Hurricanes for regional Super50 competition

New Story

Experienced West Indies batsman, Marlon Samuels, will be joining the Leeward Islands Hurricanes for the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Super50 competition scheduled to start later this month.

This was revealed by Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Vernon Springer, who also named two other regional players set to join the sub-regional franchise ahead of a preparatory camp here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground starting January 9.

“We have 20 guys who will be here over the next couple of days or over the next two weeks and we are going to have some trial games. We promised you we are going to have the best franchise and whatever it takes, we are going to make sure it works,” he said.

“The other big name for you is Ronsford Beaton — the Guyanese fast bowler — who is also going to be part of our 20-man squad, and from last year we would have had Daron Cruickshank who is also coming back into the One Day squad,” he added.

Antiguan all-rounder, Orlando Peters, has also been included in the training squad.

