Review of CIP passport holders under way

March 3, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda Gaston Browne

The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) has officially begun reviewing applications of 17 Iranians and two Yemenis who received passports through the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the CIU, Thomas Anthony said the unit has received permission from the Cabinet’s to proceed with reviewing the 19 passports.

Anthony, who was in China when OBSERVER media inquired about the process under which the applicants will be scrutinised, said: “We will send the biographical information on these citizens to the Joint Regional Communication Centre [JRCC], and we’ll make decisions based on their feedback.”

The application files are to be vetted through the JRCC, one of Caricom’s intelligence agencies. That information will be passed on to the state’s CIU, which will then turn any questionable information over to the Royal Police Force of Antigua & Barbuda for investigation.

