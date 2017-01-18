Premier invites outgoing United States President Obama to relax in Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan 18, CMC – Premier Michael Dunkley has invited outgoing United States President Barack Obama to “relax and have fun” in Bermuda.

Dunkley, who expressed his “deepest appreciation and admiration” for Obama’s eight years of service in a letter, advised him the island would be a particularly good place to visit as it hosts the America’s Cup sailing spectacular in May and June.

“Bermudians, like so many people around the world, drew comfort and hope from your steady, unflappable leadership, your integrity and decency in all matters, your inspiring words, your achievements at home and abroad, and your embodiment of the best possibilities,” Dunkley wrote.

“Bermuda and the United States have a shared history dating back to the first days of the New World and the relationship has evolved into a friendship that extends into every level of our lives here. For many Bermudians, your presidency deepened that connection.”

Dunkley said he had watched the farewell address by the President — whose successor Donald Trump will be sworn in on Friday — and was struck by his statement that “for all our differences, we’re all in this together; that we rise or fall as one”.

The Premier wrote “those are wise words for any leader working to progress community life and they resonated with me.”

He concluded his letter by extending an invitation to Obama to pay a visit to Bermuda.

“It is a beautiful island of welcoming people, a place to relax and have fun, especially this year when we host the America’s Cup.

“Bermudians would love to have you and your family as their guests. We look forward to welcoming you to our island.”