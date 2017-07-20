OJ Simpson to be freed from Nevada prison

July 20, 2017 BBC Further Afield No comments
New Story

OJ Simpson

Former US football star and actor OJ Simpson has been granted parole after nine years in a Nevada prison.

“Thank you!” said 70-year-old Simpson, bowing his head as the commissioners approved him for release.

Simpson, who was acquitted for a double murder in 1995, has been serving time for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and 11 other charges.

He is set to go free in October after being convicted of a 2007 confrontation at a Las Vegas hotel.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.