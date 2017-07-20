OJ Simpson to be freed from Nevada prison

New Story

Former US football star and actor OJ Simpson has been granted parole after nine years in a Nevada prison.

“Thank you!” said 70-year-old Simpson, bowing his head as the commissioners approved him for release.

Simpson, who was acquitted for a double murder in 1995, has been serving time for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and 11 other charges.

He is set to go free in October after being convicted of a 2007 confrontation at a Las Vegas hotel.