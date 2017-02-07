New boutique hotel set to take in first guests

New Story

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb 7, CMC – Bermuda’s newest five-star hotel is set to open its doors to its first paying guests next week.

The Loren at Pink Beach, a boutique resort on the site of the former Pink Beach Club overlooking the south shore, will celebrate its launch with a party this week before the first guests arrive on February 16, according to developer Stephen King.

“This is a great year for Bermuda. We have a new hotel here, the first new hotel in a while and that’s exciting in itself,’ King said.

“Every time I used to come to the island, I thought this is what it needs. There are a lot of executives and 30 to 60-year-olds who want to travel and expect this when they go somewhere. This is what they want, and when they arrive on the island it just didn’t exist.”

While the finishing touches were still being put in place at the property, King said he was excited to welcome the hotel’s first guests. While he said only 12 rooms will be available next week, many more are expected to come online in the following weeks.

“We are experimenting at the moment. We have various friends, family and workers trying out the rooms at the moment to make sure everything works, but the first fee-paying guests arrive on the 16th, which is really exciting.”

The hotel’s beach club is set to get a familiar name when it opens — the Pink Beach Club.

The hotel opening comes as the island gears up to host sailing’s prestigious America’s Cup in May and June which is expected to bring in thousands of visitors and provide a welcome boost to Bermuda’s struggling economy.