Murder accused to gets new trial

The negligence of a forensic investigator to turn over ballistic reports to the relevant departments has resulted in bringing a premature end to a murder trial.

The trial of murder accused Steve “Crypto” Urlings, ended abruptly in the High Court on Monday after new evidence linked the gun used in the September 1, 2014 killing of Albert “Pressure Man” Browne, to another crime.

Urlings, of Clare Hall, who had been on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison since he had been charged with the crime, will have another trial at a date to be determined.

Crown Counsel 1, Adlai Smith said Urlings was further remanded to prison after Justice Iain Morley discontinued the trial. Smith said the jury was discharged after the defence supported an application made by the prosecution to bring the trial to an end, to allow for proper investigation.

