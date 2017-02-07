Moise sworn in as new Haitian president

New Story

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Feb 7, CMC – Jovenel Moise was on Tuesday sworn in as the Haiti’s 58th president taking the oath in the Parliament packed with legislators and foreign dignitaries including those from Haiti’s fellow Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries.

The 48-year-old businessman succeeded Michel Martelly, who left office one year ago in an environment of political uncertainty after efforts to stage presidential and legislative elections before his departure were unsuccessful.

Moise won the November 20 presidential election last year and members and allies of his party were swept into office in the legislative elections.

Moise took the oath of office declaring “I swear before God and the Nation, to faithfully observe the Constitution and laws of the Republic, to respect and enforce the rights of the Haitian people, to work to the greatness of the Fatherland, to maintain the National Independence and territorial integrity.”

But as he was doing so, members of the Lavalas Party that was once headed by former president Jean Bertrand Aristide took to the streets to denounce what they call the “electoral coup”

On Monday, Moïse went to the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) to receive his certificate confirming his election as the new Head of the State and took the opportunity to express his desire to work for the strengthening of republican institutions, including the CEP.

His critics contend that while he won the presidential election by gaining 55 per cent of the votes cast, he does not have a mandate as barely 20 per cent of the electorate bothered to go to the polls. Three former presidential candidates had unsuccessfully filed legal challenges to his victory.

A businessman from northern Haiti, Moise had never run for office until he was hand-picked to be the Tet Kale party candidate by outgoing President Michel Martelly. He is scheduled to address the nation later on Tuesday.