Man stabbed in the back, hospitalised

Breaking Story

A tattoo worker who operates on Tanner Street is in serious condition at hospital after he was stabbed in the back this morning.

According to an eyewitness, the victim was allegedly engaged in an argument with the mother of his child who allegedly confronted him while he was outside speaking with his wife.

The witness told OBSERVER media the victim was stabbed in the back when he turned to walk away from the argument with his child’s mother who had approached him on the step of the building. It is alleged she used a pair of scissors.

The man was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. The police are looking for the assailant who fled the scene on foot.