Man stabbed in the back, hospitalised

A tattoo worker who operates on Tanner Street is in serious condition at hospital after he was stabbed in the back this morning.
According to an eyewitness, the victim was allegedly engaged in an argument with the mother of his child who allegedly confronted him while he was outside speaking with his wife.
The witness told OBSERVER media the victim was stabbed in the back when he turned to walk away from the argument with his child’s mother who had approached him on the step of the building. It is alleged she used a pair of scissors.
The man was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. The police are looking for the assailant who fled the scene on foot.
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.
Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 6.0.1; SM-A500FU Build/MMB29M; wv) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/57.0.2987.132 Mobile Safari/537.36 [FB_IAB/FB4A;FBAV/129.0.0.29.67;]