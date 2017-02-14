Man drowns during rescue attempt

New Story

The life of a father of one, described as friendly and loving, came to a tragic end on Sunday after he was attempting to save the life of a teenage boy.

Jennings resident Leroy Simon died while trying to rescue 17-year-old Jeremiah Vivil who had encountered difficulties in the rough waters at Fort James.

According to an official police report, Simon was among a group of people to include two teenage boys who went for a swim around 3:30 pm. The teenagers encountered difficulty while swimming in the abnormal water current which was pulling them into the deep.

The police reported that both Simon and an adult friend saw what was occurring and went to assist the boys.

During the rescue manoeuvre, back to shore, Simon reportedly disappeared under the water and was later seen floating face down.

Despite efforts to revive him, using CPR, he remained unresponsive on the scene and during the time he was transported, by ambulance, to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC), where was pronounced dead.

The body was taken to Barnes Funeral Home while his friends were treated at the MSJMC and discharged.

