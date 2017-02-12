Jamaica signs agreement with Atlanta Airport

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 12, CMC – An agreement has been signed between the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The AAJ oversees the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport.

The Ministry of Transport says by way of the agreement, the Norman Manley International Airport and the Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta will exchange ideas and information pertaining to cargo and passenger traffic development.

This will include sharing information on historical statistical data, planned infrastructure developments and general marketing research, all aimed at increasing passenger and cargo traffic at all three international airports in Jamaica and Hartsfield Jackson.

The partnership will provide for capacity building in aviation competency in Jamaica through training and talent development of technical and managerial airports personnel locally.

According to Transport Minister, Mike Henry, the Agreement will increase trade and technical co-operation between Jamaica and Atlanta.
