In the big league now

The Potters Steelers will play in the Antigua & Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) 1st Division next season after they were crowned 2nd Division Playoff champions last week.

Steelers defeated Global Hawks 3-1 in the best of five series at the JSC basketball complex.

Prior to the 2017 Playoff Series, the team was named the 2017 Digicel ABBA Division Two League Champions after twelve wins and only two losses, and as a result of their league success, were promoted to Division One.

