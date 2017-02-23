Hughes to contest ABFA elections

New Story

United Progressive Party (UPP) Senator and President of the Grenades Football Club, Chester Hughes, said he intends to seek election as vice president of the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) when the body hosts elections in May.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Tuesday, Hughes said he hopes to contest the election unattached from any slate.

“I will be running as an independent; independent of all the parties that are jostling in this race and I think the ABFA needs some independent voices inside of the association and for me, it’s not about slate, it’s about football. It’s about management of the resources, it’s about giving to the teams and making sure the teams are comfortable,” he said.

To be eligible to contest the election, Hughes must first be nominated by a member of the club and have his nomination seconded by another club member. He must also submit a police record among other requirements.

The Senator outlined two of the issues he would tackle should he be elected at the May 13 meeting.

“The clubs must be able to earn money, especially the Premier Division clubs and the First Division clubs. A lot more marketing ought to be done into the competition, and as I said to the General Secretary [of the ABFA, Gordon Derrick] at the beginning of the Premier Division competition, I would have liked to see all the clubs get season tickets to their games at the Premier Division level where it could earn funds up front,” Hughes said.

