Hill Top delays Five Islands’ promotion celebrations

Relegation threatened Hill Top held promotion hopefuls Five Islands to a 1-1 draw on Thursday, delaying the former champions’ ascension to the Premier Division.

A victory for Five Islands would have put them within one point of a spot in next season’s Premier Division but HillTop, who are fighting to avoid relegation to the Second Division, had other ideas.

Playing at home, Alex Phillip had put Five Islands ahead in the first half before Joshua Lynch found the equalizer in the second half.

The point moves Hill Top to 15 points and just out of the two-team automatic relegation zone in the 10th position in the standings. They are one point ahead of Bendals and three ahead of West Ham.

Five Islands moves to 40 points and levelled with All Saints United which means that the final round of matches will decide which of the two teams grabs the second and final automatic promotion spot.

Meanwhile, Potters Tigers ended West Ham’s dream of avoiding automatic relegation, hammering the Point men 6-1 when they met in Potters.

Romar Perry recorded a hat-trick alongside single strikes from Omarie Henry, Oran Pryce and Xavier James as Potters moves to 23 points and eighth in the standings.

West Ham, on 12 points, are doomed to the Second Division, as should they win their final match and move to 15 points, their inferior goal difference of negative 27 would concretize their demise.

Also on Thursday, Fort Road hammered Lion Hill 8-0 when they met at Golden Grove.

Omar Samuel scored a hat-trick with Jamaul Jeffery and Dewey Thomas both scoring twice. Fort Road’s other goal was scored by Kenny Morgan.

The victory moves Fort Rod to 28 points and seventh in the standings while Lion Hill remains on 23 points and in the ninth position.

In the lone Second Division match played on Thursday, Sea View Farm and Garden Stars played to a 3-3 draw.