Grenades secure profitable finish

The Grenades FC ended their 2016/17 Premier Division campaign on a winning note, beating relegated Liberta Blackhawks 1-0 during the Football Association’s top flight on Friday.

Playing at the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG) on Sunday, Grenades had their lone strike come from Atapharoy Bygraves in minute 31 as they move 36 points and an opportunity to finish in the top three of the competition.

The loss means that Blackhawks, who had three points deducted last week for fielding an ineligible player earlier this season, ended the competition on 12 points.

Grenades will now turn their attention to the CONCACAF Club Championships starting this weekend in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, also on Friday, Pigotts Bullets defeated the relegated Glanvilles, 3-1.

Akeem Isaac, Jakeem Gomes and Roderick Williams all netted for the victors while Mickel Phillip scored the lone goal for Glanvilles.

Bullets move to 23 points as they avoided relegation for a third straight season, while Glanvilles ended on nine points.